Jon Tunheim is a collaborative leader

Our county needs Jon Tunheim’s continued leadership and vision to address the challenges ahead. With the increasing mental health challenges and the burdens facing our public safety system, it is important to re-elect Jon Tunheim as the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney.
I have had the opportunity to work with Jon and seen him in action building cooperative teams to address tough issues. Through his strong leadership, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is providing pathways for law enforcement to divert qualified offenders from the jail system and into treatment, partnering with the Thurston-Mason Behavioral Health System to strategize ways to reduce recidivism, and differentiating criminal offenses to streamline the felony case management system.
I am proud to support Jon Tunheim as Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney.
