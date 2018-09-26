Door to door with Bowling enlightening

Last week I joined Irene Bowling and a group of supporters to knock on doors and talk to neighbors of our 35th legislative district community about issues that are important to them and how Irene can best represent them as their Senator.
My walking partner and I met a cross section of the folks who make up this legislative district. Some were under employed as part-time workers, others discussed rising property taxes at a time when they were retiring and beginning to live on a fixed income. All were concerned about affordable health care. Our conversations were hopeful as we assured them that Irene is concerned about their needs and not putting big business or special interests first.
Irene is a woman who honestly cares about others. Ask her family, neighbors, students, or the people she has spoken to as she knocks on doors throughout the district. She and her supporters have knocked on over 5,000 doors to date and have a very good idea of what people want and need.
This experience has strengthened my belief that a grassroots effort based on respectful, personal interactions and exchanges with our neighbors is not only a good way to run a campaign, but also a good way for all of us to build strong relationships with each other.
Please join me in voting for Irene Bowling, a true Democratic representative of the people, for the Washington State Senate.
