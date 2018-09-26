When it comes to politics, what’s in a name?

When we first moved to Washington state 23 years ago and I registered to vote, I was quite astonished that there was no way to register my Democratic Party affiliation. I learned that anyone could vote for any candidate from any party in the primary! It was a kind of free for all. Candidates could label themselves Democrats or Republicans or Libertarians without believing in the values of that party.
The attempt to rectify this situation by having candidates state their “preference” just confuses the situation. In particular, Tim Sheldon, the incumbent candidate for the State Senate in the 35th Legislative District, “prefers” to call himself a Democrat, but in actuality prefers to caucus with the Republicans, prefers all that money the Republican party gives his campaigns, and prefers to vote with Republicans on legislation that puts profits above people. The Democratic Party has not endorsed this man for years. He does not come to Democratic Party events, nor does he vote for legislation that promotes the human, ethical, and environmental values of the Democratic Party.
So why does he “prefer” to call himself a Democrat? Clearly, he wants to ride the blue wave back into office for another four years! Let’s stop him! Vote for Irene Bowling, the real Democrat running for the State Senate in the 35th Legislative District. She cares about working families and creating educational and employment opportunities for us. This year, we sink or swim.
Comments