Jon Tunheim deserves re-election to prosecuting attorney

Jon Tunheim has been an outstanding prosecuting attorney. I have known Jon for 30 years. I worked at the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office for 33 years under four different elected prosecutors before retiring in 2013. Reflecting on my experiences, Jon was clearly the most qualified Prosecuting Attorney that I had the pleasure to work under.
Jon came to the office as a legal intern in 1988 and was appointed as a Deputy Prosecutor in 1990. Jon demonstrated a strong work ethic and was quickly appointed to leadership positions. He was appointed as the Chief Deputy in 2003 and was elected as Prosecuting Attorney for the first time in 2010.
Jon is an excellent trial attorney, a strong advocate for victims, a leader in the community and an innovator in making the criminal justice system more effective. Jon has personally prosecuted hundreds of cases, specializing in felony domestic violence, sex crimes and crimes against children.
Jon has received numerous awards for his work on behalf of children and families including the “Champion for Kids” award from TOGETHER and the “Making a Difference in the Life of a Child” award from Thurston Community Network. Jon was recognized as a “Local Hero” by the Washington State Bar Association. In 2012, Jon was named Lawyer of the Year by the Thurston County Bar Association.
It was an honor to work for him and I strongly urge you to re-elect Jon Tunheim as Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney.
