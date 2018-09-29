State laws can be passed by billionaires writing check

Here is the law in Washington. It is quite specific in separating the legislative abilities of municipalities and the state regarding firearms storage, among other related issues.
The law states clearly: “The state of Washington hereby fully occupies and preempts the entire field of firearms regulation within the boundaries of the state, including the registration, licensing, possession, purchase, sale, acquisition, transfer, discharge, and transportation of firearms, or any other element relating to firearms or parts thereof, including ammunition and reloader components. Cities, towns, and counties or other municipalities may enact only those laws and ordinances relating to firearms that are specifically authorized by state law, as in RCW 9.41.300, and are consistent with this chapter. Such local ordinances shall have the same penalty as provided for by state law. Local laws and ordinances that are inconsistent with, more restrictive than, or exceed the requirements of state law shall not be enacted and are preempted and repealed, regardless of the nature of the code, charter, or home rule status of such city, town, county, or municipality.”
So, how does the state Supreme Court find that Seattle and Edmonds legislation requiring stricter gun storage codes and stiff fines and penalties for non-compliance to those codes are lawful?!
Law no longer applies in Washington. Billionaires simply buy which laws they want with no regard for legality!
