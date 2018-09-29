Partisan divide hindering climate change action

I am puzzled that consensus on climate change fails to produce action. Most people, whether Republican, Democrat or Independent agree:
▪ climate change is happening
▪ greenhouse gasses are responsible
▪ increased greenhouse gasses is human caused, and 4) we can change it.
With this agreement, why can’t we act? A study of opinions on climate change and political party identification (Van Boven & Sherman, New York Times opinion page July 28) sheds some light on the question.
Nobody wants to be disrespected by others. Nobody wants to be bullied for their opinions.
The study found Democrats and Republicans overestimate the number of people in the other party who disagree with them. In fact, a majority of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents agree about climate points. Discuss climate issues with a member of another political group, you will probably agree.
The ugly part of this is that we are all influenced by the “food fight” atmosphere that is the new normal. We hear untruths and cries of “fake news!” Democrats and Republicans (but not independents) regard with disdain and disbelief any idea that comes from the other side. Their response has more to do with the source of the idea than the substance of it.
Listen to what others are saying. Keep your eye on the big prize: a safe, liveable, co-operative world.
Don’t become a bullying loudmouth. Be respectful. Seek and speak the truth. Change your mind. Give a little. Don’t follow a path you don’t choose.
