Vote yes on Tumwater parks

Yes, as Tumwater continues to grow, it’s become obvious that our city needs more parks and open spaces for the families and kids that call Tumwater home.
Proposition 1 on the November ballot will cover the cost of developing and maintaining future parks in our city, and this will only cost the average property owner a small amount of money. This may be a small investment, but it will have a big impact in improving the quality of life in our city — not to mention a safe place for kids and families wanting to spend time outdoors.
Voting yes on Proposition 1 will not only guarantee that there will be parks for today’s families but for future generations to come.
