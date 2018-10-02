Victor Minjares is the only choice for prosecutor

Victor Minjares came to Thurston County many years ago from Los Angeles where he was a deputy prosecutor for Los Angeles County. I have listened to his compelling speeches and attended his personal appearances at candidate forums. I have read his writings on various criminal justice topics.
I worked in public service for more than 35 years. I know how difficult it can be and the type of person who inspires ethical leadership. Victor is a person of integrity. He is concerned with doing the right thing for all people.
Victor has developed a ground-breaking program on conviction integrity. This is a program of professionals who review cases handled by the prosecutor’s office. They ensure that everyone’s constitutional rights have been respected and upheld and that the rule of law has been maintained in an honest, open manner.
Victor is committed to doing away with cash bail, a program that will abolish bail as a condition of pretrial release. The current bail system allows people with money to walk free from jail while those who are poor and unable to pay must remain in jail until trial.
We must bring the criminal justice system in Thurston County into the 21st century. Victor brings the reform that Thurston County needs. Vote for Victor for Thurston County prosecutor.
