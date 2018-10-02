Carolyn Long better choice in November

The Olympian’s article on Repoublican Jaime Herrera Beutler implies it would be a loss to Hispanic communities if Democrat Carolyn Long defeated her this fall. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The fact that Beutler voted 91 percent of the time for Trump’s proposals should scare anyone, Hispanic or otherwise.
Herrera Beutler does not support the regulation of greenhouse gases, gun control or woman’s right to choose. On the other hand she does support repealing the American Health Care Act, and voted for the “unbalanced budget” Jobs and Tax Act that gives huge tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations and extremely limited relief to the middle class and working poor. This greatly inflates the deficit. Don’t believe me? See: https://votesmart.org/bill/24168/62174/101907/tax-cuts-and-jobs-act.
Vote for Carolyn Long and help the Democrats keep the ACA, improve our air and water, let women control their own bodies, work towards a fair and equitable tax structure, protect our national parks, wilderness areas and endangered species, and improve educational access for everyone.
Comments