World leaders focus on being TB-free

As students and teachers return to classrooms, we are reminded by Dr. Wood (The Olympian Sept.2, 2018) to “make sure everyone is up to date on their vaccines.”
But, tuberculosis, the world’s biggest infectious killer, remains outside our common awareness, even with 207 cases reported in 2017 by the Washington State Department of Health. Almost 5,000 people die daily of this preventable, treatable, largely curable disease. That’s 1.7 million deaths last year.
Because TB is spread through the air from one person to another and because human interactions have increased with travel and tourism, eliminating TB becomes increasingly important. A new victim is merely a breath away from the world’s leading infectious disease.
This month, 190 world leaders gather at the United Nations to wrestle with this unnecessary killer, making new commitments, recognizing the possibility of TB-free communities and more sustainable nations. We appreciate that U.S. Rep. Denny Heck is among the more than 200 members of Congress calling for the U.S. to step up its leadership against this global killer, calling for a funding bump for TB for next year.
For too many years TB hasn’t been a priority. Spotlighting concerns with our leaders is our responsibility. By making calls, writing letters, using powerful voices we can end TB. Direct our leaders to boldly step up to TB’s challenge. Let’s make sure they do.
