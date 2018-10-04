Affordable condos are solution to growth management

Affordable high- rise condominiums could solve our urban village density problems but legislative action is needed. The 1989 Washington Condominium Act created the shortage of affordable condominiums in Washington state by opening up condo boards to unscrupulous lawsuits. As a result. Wall Street banks won’t finance most affordable condominium projects.
Large apartments are being built but more than 20 percent rentals in an area creates slums and slumlords. Condominium home ownership allows people to build wealth and move into the middle class.
Other countries are building much less expensive 3-D printed multi-story condominiums. We need state and community banks that will work with urban villages to create the great walk-ability that we urgently need. We don’t have to accept business as usual and can move to the future we would like to see.
