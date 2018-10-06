Support I-1639 for public safety

Those of us who believe that our democracy depends on a strong adherence to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are appalled at the abuse of the 2nd Amendment! It clearly sets up the guideline of allowing for a well- armed militia. To my mind that means a group of trained professionals who will contribute to our system of checks and balances by making sure that the government can never try to destroy our democracy by force.
The allowance of the use of assault rifles, bump stocks, 3-D printed guns, those sold at gun shows without background checks, and those available to children was not the intention of our founding fathers, but folks are afraid to regulate guns for fear of the government being the only armed force in our country. These days, it’s easy to understand that concern. We live in an age of extremes.
Wouldn’t it be better to seek a balanced position? Regulate guns through 1639 without taking them away from law-abiding citizens.
Although the measure doesn’t address all of our problems with guns, it does add background checks and waiting periods for purchasing semiautomatic assault rifles, as well as increasing the minimum age to buy semiautomatic assault rifles to 21. The measure would also establish requirements for storage of all firearms.
If, like me, you’re tired of waking up each day to news of yet another shooting, let’s seek to control the devastation we see far too often now by voting yes on 1639.
Comments