Bank posting irks customer

Wondering how many Native Americans are thinking “Why is a local bank closed on October 8, 2018 in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Day. Seriously? I am still in shock that this is even posted. Why not just post closed for holiday.
It bothered me when it was posted at the bank a few years ago — closed in observance of Columbus Day. Now this post is so much worse. How can we celebrate someone who claimed to have found a new land when there was Indigenous people currently living here?
