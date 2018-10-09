Nothing can stop the signs of climate change

Earthquakes with fracking, volcanic eruptions, it's common every day news. Hell burns hot with massive forest fires, it's common everyday news. Tornadoes, hurricanes swell in the skies, more devastating than ever before. Artic glaciers size of Manhattan, more devastating than ever before.
Rapid atmospheric temperatures changes, along acidic ocean land lands. Rising sea level concern cities near shore, nothing can stop the signs.
Doomsday presented throughout history, nothing new it's all propaganda. Greeks, Romans,Vikings and Chinese all had their sea monsters and dragons. Is it different now with scientific proof? Shall we still doubt and continue to pollute? Is our beautiful world becoming unbalanced, sending us a spiral devastation?
It all seems so eerie and now too near, nothing can allow us to turn back. In the process of rapid environmental change nothing can stop the signs!
Vote yes on Initiative 1633
Comments