Victims don’t forget and just move on

How much more can we stand? We are about to find out with Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice. We have the groper in chief who bragged about groping women before he was elected. He is defending Kavanaugh because to Trump groping is normal and no big deal.
Except that sexual predators are a big deal to victims. Victims don’t just forget about it and move on. No matter how much time goes by, we remember the shame, anger, and confusion; the feelings of being violated. It is a very big deal to us. And, unfortunately, there are plenty of us out here.
