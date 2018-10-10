Kavanaugh needs to own his past

Should things we do as teenagers follow us through life? Well, maybe not, but an ethical person would own up to whatever and will not lie about it.
There have been several credible reports from Brett Kavanugh's contemporaries from that time of his life who have reported drunken and out of control behavior, and another instance of sexual violence. All of us have done things we later wish we hadn't, but we own it, make amends one way or another, and move on. We don't lie about it.
Lying is in the present and is a measure of character (not to mention having a public breakdown). Kavanaugh has failed to measure up in this respect, and that's why I support any senator who voted "No."
