I-1639 penalizes law-abiding sportsmen

I-1639 is going to penalize legitimate, law-abiding citizens owning sporting firearms. This initiative is not going to stop people with illegal firearms.
There are adequate background checks to stop illegal purchases of firearms. The problems arise when governmental agencies do not update important information to other agencies. Case in point – Parkland, Florida. The FBI and the Broward County Sheriff’s office were aware of the potential problem with that shooter yet did nothing to address the issue.
The problem the state refuses to address is mental health. Mentally deranged people have been the cause of most of the shooting deaths. This state has no idea how to address that problem. All one has to do is look at our Western State Hospital problems of accreditation.
There are more than 33,000 deaths each year on our transportation system. Check the NTSB reports. We killed 90+ people yesterday on our highways and 90 more are going to die today and tomorrow. We allow 16-year-olds to drive deadly vehicles and possess a smart phone yet I-1639 will make it illegal for that person to own a firearm before age 21. Is an effort being made to increase the driving age to 21? No! Is any effort being made to ban the deadly weapon we call an automobile? No!
The goal of this liberal state is to outlaw all firearms with little steps. I-1639 is just one of those steps. Come on folks; vote no on a very bad initiative!
