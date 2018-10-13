Cast your ballot for Tye Menser for county commissioner

It’s not often that you come across someone with intelligence, integrity, a strong work ethic, and a kind heart who’s willing to run for public office. We’re lucky to have such a person step up to run for Thurston County Commissioner: Tye Menser, a Democrat.
I have met Tye on several occasions. You might think a Harvard-educated lawyer would have his nose in the air. Not Tye. He’s down-to-earth, and he sincerely cares about people.
Tye is running to restore balance to the County Commission, which currently consists of three conservatives with military and law enforcement backgrounds. They’re Republicans who call themselves “Independents,” and they’re bent on rolling back environmental protections and restrictions on development in the rural south county.
Washington has a Growth Management Act to protect rural areas from urban sprawl. The current commissioners believe the rural south is the economic engine of Thurston County. They see nothing wrong with plopping a big box store and large-scale housing developments in a rural area without the necessary infrastructure (roads built for high traffic volume, schools, utilities) to serve them.
The current commissioners talk a good game, but that’s all they offer: talk. Elect Tye Menser, and you’ll get a commissioner with the smarts and the heart to get the job done.
Be sure to vote. Your ballot is due by Nov. 6.
