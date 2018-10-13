Re-elect Jon Tunheim for prosecutor

One of the most important offices on our ballots in November is Thurston County Prosecutor. This person is responsible for determining whether to charge someone with a crime with the possibility of depriving them of their liberty.
As an in-country Vietnam War veteran and retired Navy Captain, I’m aware that veterans and military members suffer from post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury in higher numbers than the general population. While always keeping in mind justice for victims and safety for the population, there are alternatives to traditional prosecution for some misdemeanors and low-level felonies. These include veteran, drug and mental health courts. Our current prosecutor, Jon Tunheim, has the experience, professional expertise and judgment to use these courts when appropriate.
He has been recognized by his peers for using these alternatives to traditional prosecution by being elected President of the Washington State Association of Drug Court Professionals. (This association also covers Veterans and Mental Health Courts.) In addition, he has been recognized by his fellow prosecutors in general by being elected President of the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.
I urge you to join me in voting to re-elect our outstanding current Thurston County Prosecutor, Jon Tunheim.
