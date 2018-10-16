I acknowledge Irene Bowling and Dave Daggett don’t have voting records, but Tim Sheldon and Drew MacEwen do. Sheldon says he doesn’t vote along party lines (he identifies as a Democrat) and represents his constituency, which includes me. I’d like to take issue with both of those assertions. He does vote along party lines, just not the Democratic Party line. In lock step with Drew MacEwen, who has no problem identifying as a Republican, they have voted together:
▪ Against requiring independent investigations of police use of force,
▪ Against automatic voter registration,
▪ Against covering birth control in state insurance programs
▪ Against the prohibition of bump stocks,
▪ Against transparency in government by exempting legislators from public records disclosure laws,
▪ Against an increase in the minimum wage,
▪ Against animal cruelty legislation,
▪ Against timely funding of education, and
▪ Against paid sick leave.
In addition, Drew MacEwen voted against the prohibition of using “conversion therapy” on minors.
I am one of their constituents but they certainly don’t represent me. Do they represent you?
I have heard both Irene Bowling and Dave Daggett speak on issues that confront us in the 35th Legislative District. They have new ideas to boost our economy and bring fresh perspective to problems that plague us.
Tim Sheldon and Drew MacEwen’s records speak loudly against things I believe in. Please vote against them.
Comments