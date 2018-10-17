Invasive mussel rafts in North Totten Inlet

Coming soon to a South Sound inlet near you: The first installation of a massive expansion of non-native invasive species (Galloprovincialis) mussel rafts in North Totten Inlet in Thurston County. This installation will grow in size equivalent to a large housing development.
Environmental concerns include excessive consumption of phytoplankton and dissolved oxygen; hybridization and displacement of the native mussel population; and pollution of the underlying benthic layer of the sea floor critical to all marine growth.
History of this installation traces back some 20 years to Thurston County’s denial of the shellfish industry-sponsored Environmental Impact Statement telling us “not to worry,”, that if there were any problems, the rafts would be moved.
A more recent appeal was rejected by the Thurston County Commissioners, environmental groups and Thurston County Superior Court. The county denial was misguidedly overturned by the State Shorelines Hearing Board using the 20-year old previously rejected EIS science with some of the same 20-year old “expert” PhD. support.
So goodbye Totten Inlet benthic layer, shorebirds, native mussels, forage fish, Chinook salmon, resident orcas (the list goes on) and hello Whidbey Island. Penn Cove marine wasteland.
To view, journey out Steamboat Island Road and follow the stench.
