Mary Hall for Thurston County Auditor

I am writing today to express my strong support of the re-election campaign of Mary Hall as Thurston County Auditor. I have been retired for over nine years but still closely follow elections in our county and state. I was fortunate to serve as Thurston County Treasurer for 10 years and Washington State Treasurer for 12 years.
I have known Mary since her election in 2013 after she defeated the appointed interim County Auditor. She was re-elected in 2014 for a full term. She is honest and hardworking. She has over 30 years of professional leadership experience in corporate and government sectors, including over 20 years in elections.
In my 36 years of working in public finance (I was a staffer for the State Treasurer before my three elections at the county), I have known many elected officials at the city, county and state level. Mary ranks high in my opinion as an elected official. She runs a great organization as Thurston County Auditor. With the recent national news of irregularities in election management in other states, we are very lucky to have Mary Hall as our Thurston County Auditor.
I urge you to join me in voting for Mary Hall as Thurston County Auditor.
(Murphy is a former Washington State Treasurer)
Comments