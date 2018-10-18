Homeless problem has people at odds

Recent articles in this paper highlight the homeless problems in the city of Olympia. Seems we have the city council, city management, the downtown business organization and an advocate group for homeless people all at odds. (Thanks to Abby Spegman of The Olympian for her great reporting.) All of these groups should only focus on getting people into temporary or permanent housing.
Here are three ideas.
1. Buy the Spooner Berry Farm for that desired $10 million city park. Let homeless people set up camps on that site. Water, sewer, electricity and bus route are available there. Make it a city KOA.
2. Same thing for the Port of Olympia’s empty block downtown on State Street. The port is a government entity. Use that property for government purposes, not sit fenced off waiting for a plum business venture.
3. Use the city’s proposed $1.4 million to buy the Martin Way location (which apparently there is not a plan on its use) and invest that money into the vacated YMCA building on Franklin. That Y was once used for people (young men) without homes or jobs. There are now men/women showers and sleeping areas. The YMCA and faith-based groups could operate it.
More importantly, homeless people need living wage jobs so they can afford to live in their own homes. Jobs are the real solution to homelessness. Put people to work.
And open the Artesian Well Park. Bad behavior should be prosecuted. But don’t punish those who peacefully congregate. The city should have known better.
