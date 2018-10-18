This Initiative is poorly written and gives little thought to the cost and impact it would have on law enforcement agencies, especially small departments and the cities they represent. There are too many questions unanswered on fiscal impact and no thought on refresher training. Also who does the policing in small areas when officers are away attending required training?
There needs to be change in when law enforcement may use deadly force in carrying out their duties, but this Initiative falls short in too many areas! Please join me and vote no on Initiative 940.
(Dunnam is the retired Chief of Police for Yelm)
