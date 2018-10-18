Outreach is at the heart of the Roman Catholic Church's — and St. Michael Catholic Parish's — mission on earth. To care for others, to serve their temporal as well as spiritual needs is to fulfill Christ’s command that we love our neighbors as ourselves. Throughout last year, St. Michael Parish has been able to serve thousands of people who asked for assistance. Here are just a few statistics and reports on what we have done and will continue to do in support of those who are most vulnerable among us:
Hundreds of members of our faith community received and continue receiving the Eucharist on a weekly basis through lay Eucharistic visitors.
We help to heal and grow towards Jesus through grief support, cancer support, small faith sharing at the Olympia Center, St. Paul Street Evangelization to those who have never heard of Christ.
We shelter and feed the homeless through our Winter Shelter and literally thousands of dinners are prepared every year for those in need.
As members of the Roman Catholic Church, all that we do at St. Michael Parish is made possible by the loving presence of so many parishioners who work behind the scenes, day in and day out, representing our Catholic Church among those in need. It is because of our constant presence and our faith put into action that our Catholic faith continues to be such a supporting pillar to the most vulnerable among us in our wider community.
