Mason County needs a change in the Assessor office

Mason County profoundly needs a change in the Assessor’s office and the perfect person to make that change for the better is on the ballot this election. That person is Patti McLean.
I have known and worked with Patti for almost 20 years and consider her to be a person having a strong work ethic with integrity and who will strive for excellence. Not only does Patti have working experience in almost all positions within the office, she holds appraisal accreditation on both a local and state level, and she understands what it takes to run the Assessor’s Office in a manner that best serves the taxpayer.
Nobody enjoys paying property taxes, and taxpayers have to feel like they are getting a straight and honest assessment. Patti’s background and proven public service gives me confidence that she will have the property assessments done correctly. The assessor needs to treat the taxpayers with fairness and respect and follow the well-established principles of property valuation by following the statutory requirements of the office. Patti’s proven public service gives me the confidence the job would be done correctly.
I could not be more pleased to lend my endorsement to someone who will work hard for the people of Mason County and be a team player with other county officials. I believe Patti will bring sound management, courtesy, leadership, and a customer friendly atmosphere back to the Assessor’s Office
(Bow is a retired Mason County Chief Appraiser)
