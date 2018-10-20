Bud Blake is true independent

We are former elected officials. One of us is a Democrat. The other is a Republican.
While we may be divided in terms of partisan affiliation, we are united in our support for the re-election of Thurston County Commissioner Bud Blake.
Bud is an Independent. A real Independent. Since his personal history was serving our nation in the military, he has never been involved in partisan politics. That’s why he is being enthusiastically supported by Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
We encourage you to see his remarkable bipartisan support by going to his website: votebudblake.com. Not only is his support truly bipartisan, but it is noteworthy that he is supported by a broad cross section of our county -- by labor unions, businesses, farmers, the maritime industry and more.
County government is not like the U.S. Congress or the state legislature. There is no room for narrow partisan politics or ideologues.
The respect and fairness Bud shows everyone he encounters made it possible to finally open the county jail, for habitat conservation, for the improvement of the county’s labor relations and much more.
His goals for his next term are to focus on behavioral health integration with law and justice, helping fix the problem of homelessness, mental health services and promoting economic diversity. We’re counting on him to deliver.
We urge you to join us by voting to re-elect our outstanding County Commissioner Bud Blake.
(Reed is the former Secretary of State and Halvorson is the former mayor of Lacey)
Comments