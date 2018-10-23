Grateful for Harlequin Productions founders

My husband and I are so grateful to Scot and Linda Whitney for founding Harlequin; for shepherding the theater through good times and bad financial times, but especially for the high quality of theater we’ve been able to enjoy for nearly 30 years.
For so many years, the Whitneys and Harlequin were known as a safe place for young actors to thrive. Despite the recent problems, that legacy should not be forgotten. The end of their tenure has been heartbreaking, but we welcome Aaron Lamb as the new artistic director. Harlequin will go on and do wonderful theater.
Comments