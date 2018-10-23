Local politics has stooped to new low

Seldom in local politics have we seen the level of unethical chicanery as the deliberately misleading flier urging voters to write in “Zita,” our Port Commissioner, for the position of County Commissioner, rather than vote for candidate Tye Menser. Turns out this was all news to Zita, who actively supports Tye. This deception was delivered by a conservative group who’s very name is misleading, “Real Progressives of Thurston County,” and is supported by the Republican Party.
Upon my first glance at the flier, with Zita’s picture, I was disappointed, as I consider Zita to be a responsible politician. It was not until I read the article in The Olympian that I understood the source. The deception used by this group is diabolical. It not only seeks to split the votes of progressives but damages Zita, whom I am sure they detest.
Thank you for your fine reporting on this issue. This is an example of why I continue to support my local newspaper.
