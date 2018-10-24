Thankful for exposing untruths in flyer

Thank you Abby Spegman for your timely report in The Olympian exposing Glen Morgan as the source of the fallacious flyer suggesting that E.J. Zita is a write-in candidate running against Tye Menser for a seat on the Thurston County Commission. Clearly she isn’t, but the flyer left me wondering — at least for a couple of hours — what the heck was going on.
The answer, as you handily explained it, is that Mr. Morgan distributed his flyer with the goal of disrupting the upcoming election. (Does anybody actually believe his statement that he was just trying to “give people more options?”) The idea that the county Republican Party bankrolled this exercise in deception only makes it worse
I, for one, will be voting for Tye Menser.
