Bowling most qualified for Mason County

Irene Bowling has been treated in the most condescending manner by her political opponent, Tim Sheldon. At a recent forum, after Sheldon promoted Small Modular Reactors to the audience, Irene disagreed. Sheldon turned to her and said: “You don’t have a PH.D in science.” Of course, neither does he. This is not the first time.
Dr. Bowling was an academic scholar and graduated from high school at the age of 16. Coming from a middle-class family, she had to earn her way through college. She received numerous undergraduate scholarships. Later, she received a Rotary International Scholar Award, among others, that enabled her to continue her education in Europe.
Sheldon attended an Ivy League school and inherited his wealth. He has been feeding at the public trough for 27 years, accumulated two separate government retirement accounts, and is on the payroll of Energy NW, which supports SMRs. No wonder he favors the middle-class paying more in property taxes, rather than the wealthy paying a small capital gains tax.
Irene understands that our future is in new high tech energy and storage systems. The SMR supported by Sheldon has the same big problem as our current large reactors, the disposal of nuclear waste.
Mason County is at the bottom third of all counties in the state in financial, health care, education and job opportunities. Stagnation in our district must change; Irene Bowling will bring the energy and intellect needed to foster innovations that favor a thriving middle class.
