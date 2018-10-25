Vote for MacEwen for 35th Legislative District

I’m writing to give my strongest possible endorsement for Drew MacEwen to be re-elected to remain my representative (35th legislative district) in our state legislature.
Drew and I share a background in Naval Nuclear Propulsion and the Submarine Force. It’s not surprising that he’s become a leader in the House and a strong proponent of veterans issues. As a financial professional he’s a natural on the important Appropriations Committee (Assistant Ranking Member) and Capital Budget Committee. He’s using his experience to influence the issues that are most important to our state and our district.
Drew and I both decided to make Western Washington our home after we left the Navy. He’s “all in” to continue his leadership in the state legislature. He’s doing an excellent job as 35th legislative district representative. I’m going to vote to re-elect Drew. You should, too.
Comments