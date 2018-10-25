I think that school lunches should be longer. School children only have 15 to 20 minutes to scarf down anything that they thought they could eat. Many kids get out late to lunch, and this only provides about 10 minutes to eat. This also increases food waste, which is a waste of money on the schools' part. With longer lunches, children will be able to eat and have the energy for the rest of their classes or the rest of the day.
Letters to the Editor
School lunches should be longer
October 25, 2018 11:21 AM
Comments