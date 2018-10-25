Support needed for transit Prop. 1

I urge you to vote “yes” for Intercity Transit’s Proposition 1 on your general election ballot.
Intercity Transit is struggling to keep up with growth, traffic congestion, and bus replacement costs. This ballot proposal would enable the agency to offer faster, more reliable service. It would also expand service into northeast Lacey and other under-served areas, extend service hours, and provide more paratransit service for seniors and those living with disabilities.
Yes, these improvements will come with a cost – four-tenths of a penny, or 4 cents on a $10 taxable purchase. For most, the tax increase will be modest: $2 to $5 a month, depending on your spending habits.
Public transportation benefits everyone – even those who don’t use it – because it means fewer single-passenger vehicles clogging our roads and spewing carbon.
Intercity Transit’s financial projections show the agency will be in the red by 2022 without additional income, largely because of the need to replace aging buses. Since 2012, the federal government has shifted most of the burden for bus replacement to local transit systems. If the tax measure does not pass, the Transit Authority will be forced to cut service by 15 to 18 percent.
At a time when our county is experiencing tremendous population growth, we can’t afford to go backward. Intercity Transit exists to help all of us. It’s up to us to keep it running smoothly.
Please vote “yes” by Nov. 6 for Intercity Transit Proposition 1.
Comments