We need to keep Tunheim as county prosecutor

As an observer at state Senate hearings last year regarding the changing of the law governing the use of force by police, I had the opportunity to see Jon Tunheim in action. Jon spoke eloquently and persuasively about the need to make Washington state law reflect logical and sensible fact versus the current law which relies on an assessment of an officer’s emotional state of mind during a use of force incident. Jon urged lawmakers to change the law in order to create a sound legal basis for determining whether an officer’s actions were justified and to remove the need to use “malice” as a measure of guilt or innocence.
I was impressed with Jon’s clarity and sincere caring for all Washington state citizens, civilians and police alike. He is an asset to the county and I urge his reelection.
Molly Knox, Olympia
