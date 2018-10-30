On Oct. 30, the Board of County Commissioners voted whether to fund the Thurston Conservation District (TCD) for 2019. There are two starkly different narratives.
Those against funding accuse TCD staff and the newly-elected Supervisor Paul Pickett of mismanagement and coverups. Spinning this story on his website is Glen Morgan, the same Glen Morgan now exposed as the bad actor behind the fraudulent fliers being mailed to thousands of Thurston County voters. The flier directs voters to write-in Port Commissioner Zita for the County Commissioner race instead of voting for Tye Menser. It does not tell you that Zita endorses Mr. Menser, and that a write-in vote for her will not count. Mr. Morgan has pulled this same voter suppression stunt in three other Washington races, as reported widely in the state and national press.
TCD supporters believe the Washington State Conservation Commission investigation which found the two Supervisors supported by Mr. Morgan guilty of several violations including financial malfeasance.
At a Sept. 25 public hearing at the County Courthouse, Commissioners heard the public. About 50 people spoke in favor of funding, including farmers, renters and landowners, and more than 100 emailed their support. The only voices against were those of Glen Morgan and two of his cohorts.
So who will the Commissioners believe? A notorious dirty political operative with a known pattern of lying to the public, or the State Commission and the overwhelming majority of residents who want a fully functioning TCD? Commissioners, which side are you on?
