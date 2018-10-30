Absurdity of Elizabeth Warren’s DNA

This is "Identity Politics” raised to the level of insanity. It is exactly the kind of thing Republicans have been mocking Democrats for for years. And now Republicans have turned identity politics into a weapon to use against a prominent Democrat.
Warren never claimed to be an enrolled member of a tribe. She never claimed to have taken part in the culture of any tribe. She never claimed to even be close friends of any Native American. All she said was that she heard from her mother that she had a Native American ancestor. As any half rational person knows, in this country, if one of your ancestors was Italian, it's common to say “I'm part Italian”, and if one of your ancestors was German, it's common to say “I'm part German.” And if one of your ancestors was Native American, it's common to say “I'm part Native American”.” Warren took a DNA test, which confirmed she had a Native American ancestor. So it's perfectly legitimate for her to say she's “Part Native American”.
So why are some Native Americans and liberal commentators jumping on her for stating a fact? Why are they helping Donald Trump mock her? Why are they aiding Republicans, who have not been nearly as helpful to Native American causes as Democrats have been. They have been suckered into supporting Donald Trump. Will they never learn?
