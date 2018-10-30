Olympian and TNT agree on I-1631

Why do the Editorial Boards of the Tacoma News Tribune and the Olympian support Yes on 1631?
Is it because of the "jolting" climate-change report released last week by the international scientific community which was so "blunt in showing an earlier-that-expected doomsday calendar".
Do both papers think the results of the report could cause voters to say Yes on 1631 and that hopefully other states will follow? They are hopeful but know that funding against Yes on 1631 is from the big polluters and their allies.
The climate report talks about temperatures raising and bringing widespread famines, floods and fires which in turn would mean whole populations would have to move. It's already happening. First they leave their drought ridden or flooded farms and move into cities. When the cities can't handle that many displaced people, those people try and flee to countries further north, like Europe. That in turn freaks out the inhabitants who don't want their societies disrupted by people of different races and religions.
That fear is destabilizing countries everywhere, giving right wing Nationalists a chance to take over. This is why the Pentagon feels climate change is so dangerous.
Neither paper feels Yes on 1631 is perfect. They know the legislature will get involved with the details. But what are we planning on leaving our children and grandchildren? Are our excesses the reason our once ecologically beautiful world is dying?
As The Olympian said. "If not now....when?"
