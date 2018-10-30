Do not fall for deception

Glenn Morgan and the Thurston County Republicans are not telling the truth. Calling themselves the "real progressives," they are asking voters to do something that essentially invalidates our votes. Claiming EJ Zita is the real progressive, Morgan's postcard to thousands in Thurston County instructs us to write in Zita instead of voting for Tye Menser for County Commissioner. Claiming he's trying to give voters more choices, Morgan knows this is no choice at all. No matter how many voters fall for his deceitful claim, Zita cannot be elected County Commissioner because she isn't registered as a candidate for the position. In fact, she is one of Tye Menser's strongest supporters.
What lies behind this deliberate deception? Glenn Morgan and the Thurston County Republicans are strong supporters of the incumbent Commissioner who, though he and his seatmates call themselves independents, adhere faithfully to the conservative Republican party line. Far behind Democratic challenger Tye Menser coming out of the August primary election, Republicans are desperate to split the progressive vote in our county, clearly using whatever lies and deception they can think of in order to raise the chances of their preferred candidate being elected. This is intentionally deceitful, cynical voter suppression at its worst, and voters should neither fall for it nor tolerate it.
