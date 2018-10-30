Ignorance is bliss, but only until someone points it out. But ignorance isn't a defining determination of one's character or worth, but only the revelation of a deficit in understanding or knowledge.
To live with a lack of information or understanding, or to remain uninformed, leaves any of us ignorant. When we seek to be informed or educated we often find our thoughts, attitudes and actions dramatically affected. As well, when we seek to be informed or educated but remain in our former state (of ignorance) we then are accountable for our responses and behaviors. Accountability without knowledge isn't something we expect from ourselves and yet we all too often expect it from others. How often do we say or think "I just didn't know."
As the rhetoric of division, fear and finger pointing burns all the hotter in the broadcast media, politics and social media, may we have the courage to seek to be educated and informed by sources that are free from agenda. Where are we to find such sources? I think when we are willing to listen to: those who have gone before us, in time and history we will learn; when we seek out those who remain here, but are ahead of us in years, we will learn; those who don't look like or sound like us, but are people like us, we will learn.
Everyone is ignorant regarding some things. But great joy (bliss) comes when we are willing to invest in seeking understanding.
