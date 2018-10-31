A negative (nuclear) reaction

“Do you support proposed construction of small modular nuclear power plants in Washington State?” was the question posed to state-level candidates at the Sept. 24 candidate debate in Belfair. Candidate Irene Bowling responded emphatically, “Absolutely Not!” whereas, Sen. Tim Sheldon, along with three other candidates, was a “yes,” dismissively saying, “I would support them because we have the same thing in Bremerton on all the Navy ships.”
His “yes” is not surprising. Since 2003, he has been a paid member of the Energy Northwest Board. (Lest we forget, until 1998 the company’s name was WPPSS—Whoops!)
There is a certain “déjà vu” quality to this. Remember Adage? It took a year of outrage, protests, community meetings and science to demonstrate how bad the Adage biomass burning plant (supported by Tim Sheldon) could be for our community.
Washington state has many energy resources — wind, solar, geo-thermal, and hydro-electric power. We didn’t want particulate waste poisoning our air and we don’t want toxic nuclear waste poisoning our soil and water. We are sure that Energy Northwest would love to sell us SMR technology. But we don’t want more problems like Hanford. We’re not buying SMRs, thank you very much.
Irene Bowling puts people above corporate profits. She is not only opposed to SMRs, but is passionate about protecting our beautiful, unique, local environment — its waters, land, and salmon runs -- for future generations. Please vote for Irene Bowling in the November 6 election, the only real Democrat running for the State Senate in the 35th Legislative District.
Comments