Better transit versus carbon fee

Among the choices of new taxes offered on your fall ballot are a small Intercity Transit Tax increase and a new Carbon Fee. The IT levy is finite, inexpensive and offers increased service and better connections to jobs, school, recreation and medical services.
The “Carbon Tax” is a vague open ended measure that taxes the little guy disproportionately, while many major carbon emitters pay nothing. It needs both equity and specificity before approval.
My support is for additional transit service as it is local, proven and can be on-line quickly. Having served on the IT Authority for seven years, I know we own a solid transit system that delivers. Vote yes on Intercity Transit Proposition 1 for expanded transit, ride it and be part of a realistic approach to climate change.
