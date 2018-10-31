Time for a change in 35th Legislative District

In 1990 George H.W. Bush was President of the United States. Tim Sheldon was elected to the state legislature. Perhaps you had a child born in 1990; in 28 years, that child may have gone to college, married and made you a grandparent. After 28 years, Mr. Sheldon is still in the legislature and still deceiving voters by masquerading as a Democrat.
Mr.Sheldon says he is a Democrat but quite often sides with the Republicans. Over the years he has opposed streamlined voter registration, paid family leave, and providing property tax relief in 2019.
These are not my Democratic values. One of Sen. Sheldon’s top contributions for this year is from the Republican Party. It is time to elect a real Democrat in the 35th District. That’s why I am voting for Irene Bowling.
Comments