Max Barnes, a story of hard work and determination

I met Max Barnes over this past summer. We both were training for the Olympia High School cross-country team. My first impression of Max was that he was just a talented runner, but I quickly learned that this was all but true. Max Barnes would always push us to do more at practice. Max would push us to run further every day at faster speeds. After workouts Max forced us to work out our core, which none of us wanted to do.
After many weeks of suffering through the workouts Max would put us through, I started realizing something. Because we were working so hard, we were drastically improving.
Now that the regular season has ended for cross country, it is very clear that Max Barnes shaped us into well-deserving league champs, and we owe him everything. I am writing this to show how pushing yourself and the ones around you to the limit will pay off, and will have positive results in the end, no matter how hard it is.
