Political mailing nothing more than dirty trick

Dirty tricks, that’s what came to mind when I saw the postcard urging me to vote a write-in instead of Tye Menser for Thurston County Commissioner. When I saw the write-in name suggested, I shook my head, since I know Port Commissioner Zita personally and know she too wants to see Tye Menser elected. The postcard is a lie! What’s going on?
It was abundantly clear: Glen Morgan was up to his usual no-good and devious dirty tricks. Then I was saddened: what if his deception results in voters taking the action and writing in? Then their vote won’t count at all. So, it is voter-suppression, and in a County where we already vote in such small numbers, that is further concern and consternation.
Now I understand that folks have taken steps to legally prosecute this deceptive practice. But how can you legislate decency in politics? What does it take to stop the dirty tricks, to make honest politics the norm once again?
It must begin with the condemnation of the false and fraudulent material and the man and the party (under layers of fake groups, the money for the postcard came from the Republican Party). Those who stand to gain from the fraud, namely the “independent” electeds, must step up and denounce and foreswear this charade. I want to see that postcard.
