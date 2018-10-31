Our electricity must be fossil fuel free!

We are currently in the sixth great mass extinction of life on earth due to fossil fuel global warming. In the Permian mass extinction 252 million years ago, carbon dioxide from volcanoes in what is now Russia caused 90 percent of life on earth to disappear. It took millions of years for life to recover.
Currently carbon dioxide in our atmosphere has spiked from a long term average of 250 parts per million to over 400 parts per million because of our burning of fossil fuels. If nothing is done to stop this we could enter an irreversible feedback loop which once more would destroy most life on earth. We already see the disastrous effects from this and must take action now to reduce our carbon emissions.
By far the most effective way to reverse our carbon emissions in Thurston County is to establish a Public Utility District that will produce electricity from clean solar, wind and existing hydro power to replace Puget Sound Energy which gets about 60 percent of its electricity from dirty coal and other fossil fuels. Most communities surrounding us already get their electricity from clean renewable sources at much lower cost. For example, Centralia City Light Public Utility District electricity is 98.61 percent fossil fuel free while costing citizens far less. It is time for us to take action and switch to clean renewable energy now.
Comments