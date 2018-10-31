Trump is another Hitler

Donald J. Trump is the greatest threat to humanity that the world has seen since Adolf Hitler. This stupid, ignorant, disgusting piece of subhuman garbage is way beyond merely an agitator or a name-caller; he is an obvious, serious danger to the safety of every human being and to the very idea of democracy. American democracy — and more generally the health and peace of the world — is threatened by his very existence, and it is clearly now unthinkable that the good people of the United States would permit this dangerous piece of excrement to continue in the office of President, spewing his stupidity and venom and hatred out upon the world.
Trump is a threat to the very concept of truth. He opens his stupid mouth and words come out, whatever words happen to come to his frazzled brain, and he has no conception of speaking words of reason or truth. He simply says lies and garbage and idiocies — and the terrible thing is that his followers believe this garbage and are inspired to act on the basis of his lies, even though they have no relationship to reality. And any society that has abandoned the concepts of truth and objective reality is a society doomed to failure. That will be the fate of the United States of America if Donald Trump is not removed from his office and silenced forever.
