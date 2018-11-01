Initiative 1639 is bad law

I am not a member of any political party, and I am not a member of the NRA. I am a registered nurse with a bachelors of science in nursing from Saint Martin’s University, and I am gravely concerned with how our initiative process is being abused.
Ballot measure 1639 claims to legislate “safety” by taking constitutional rights away from law-abiding American citizens. This is ethically wrong. Legislation will never remove evil from this world. Firearms are inanimate objects, they are a tool and nothing more. A firearm can only become a weapon when it is used by a person with evil intent. Even if guns had never existed, there will always be people with evil in their hearts who will hurt other people. Using emotion in the name of “safety” is nothing more than an extremist power grab manipulating our citizens. The U.S. Constitution and the Washington State Constitution were written to avoid this.
The anti-gun lobby is funded by wealthy people who pay other people to carry guns to protect them. It is the worst kind of hypocrisy! There is nothing in this initiative that will do anything to prevent crime. Thirty pages of bad law will not make you safe. This ballot initiative does nothing but create bureaucracy that criminalizes self-protection and citizens who own firearms. I strongly urge you to vote no on Initiative 1639!
