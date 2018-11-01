Oosterman is right choice for PUD

The Thurston Public Utilities Commissioner race has been interesting to watch over the last few months. I have attended numerous candidate forums where both candidates have attended and I have read their campaign literature. Here is what I have noticed. Andrew Saturn tends to want to attack the other candidate through manipulated statements — some so blatant that the PUD General Manager found it necessary to put the statements into perspective.
What I would want to hear from any challenger is not what he/she purports to be “wrong” with the incumbent but what are they going to accomplish while in office. I have heard Mr. Saturn state that he is going to bring in broadband — yet not very clear on how he intends to do that except statements that there may be federal funds available. And if not? Raise the taxes as it is my understanding it will take large amounts of revenue (taxes!) to accomplish.
The PUD has enough on its hands to provide clean water via the many hundreds of owned water systems they service in this county — and some systems that extend into our sister counties — for the thousands of its customers. Linda Oosterman has a passion to serve in this capacity and has done an admiral job as one of three commissioners who oversees the PUD. She deserves another term in office.
Comments