I-1639 creates burdens without benefits

Re: “I-1639: “A big nudge to safety for gun culture,” (The Olympian, Oct 21.)
I for one do not own an assault rifle, I own a home-protection safety rifle (HPSR). Those who are pushing I-1639 do not get it. What part of “shall not be infringed” do they not understand?
I-1639 is a lot more intrusive than the editorial lets on. I-1639 requires the state government to do an annual verification of eligibility to possess the firearms you already own, i.e. annual background checks.
I-1639 requires gun dealers to wait at least 10 days before delivering a HPSR. Why? This is an arbitrary number.
I-1639 requires mandatory safety training for all. At what cost?
I-1639 allows the state to impose a fee of $25 on each purchase. How long before it will be $50, $100 or more?
I-1639 creates a new class C felony. I-1639 will create bigger government i.e. Department of Licensing, the Health Care Authority and Washington State Patrol. These requirements will create the need to hire more government employees and higher taxes.
The list of new requirements in I-1639 goes on and on. How does I-1639 meet the single-issue requirement for Washington state initiatives? I-1639 is nothing more than a list of punitive measures being placed on law-abiding citizens. I encourage everyone to read their Voters’ Pamphlet and vote “no” on I-1639.
